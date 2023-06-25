A new fellowship created in memory of a labor and delivery nurse has been established at University of Virginia School of Law.

The fellowship, adding to the many other fellowships that provide more than $740,000 in funding to students working in public service positions this summer, was created with the aim of helping preserve women’s access to safe and affordable health care, according to UVa.

In memory of Lila Kaufmann, daughter Pamela Kaufmann and son-in-law Eric Zankman created the fellowship.

“We are excited that the Women’s Health Summer Fellowship provides us with yet another chance to expand our financial support to our public service students,” Leah Gould, assistant dean for public service and director of the Mortimer Caplin Public Service Center, said in a statement.

The fellowship hopes to help address systemic imbalances and gaps that hinder women's access to health care, including inequalities in health insurance.

Salwa Ahmad is the inaugural fellow. Ahmad will be working in the office of Children and Families’ Office on Trafficking in Persons at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration.

“The new fellowship adds to the myriad public service opportunities for students to get a foot in the door to build their careers as public service lawyers,” Gould said.