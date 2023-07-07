The inaugural recipient of the University of Virginia’s new women’s health fellowship says her work with Syrian refugees in the past is inspiring her work today.

“One of the their stories was their complete lack of access to health care, including women who were pregnant, and so during my senior year of college I decided to go back to Jordan and do research for my senior thesis there and particularly around the health outcomes and how different laws and policies in Jordan, the response and the international community impacted their health outcomes,” Salwa Ahmed told The Daily Progress.

Ahmad’s fellowship was created this year by the UVa School of Law and will help in her work at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Office on Trafficking in Persons.

The new UVa fellowship adds to the many other fellowships that provide more than $740,000 in funding to students working in public service positions this summer, according to UVa.

Born and raised in Northern Virginia, Ahmed graduated from the Prince-William County school system in 2013. She continued her academic education at Princeton University, where she studied public international affairs before graduating in 2017.

After graduating, Ahmad began working in the D.C. area with different nonprofit groups, all related to public or global health. Seeing how the law affected people encouraged her decision to go attend UVa Law.

“I decided to go to law school because working with a different community that I was working with I saw how the law can really impact people’s health outcomes and I wanted to be able to go to law school and learn about the law, and how it can be used as a tool for good, so that’s how I ended up at UVa and got this cool summer fellowship and I’m working at HHS at the Office on Tracking Persons this summer,” Ahmad said.

Receiving the fellowship was exciting, she said.

“One of the reasons I decided to come to UVa Law specifically was because of the emphasis on public service and it’s just the fact that the school is so encouraging for students who want to do it and make it possible financially for students to do it,” Ahmad said. “It made me feel really good to be able to have that opportunity and it made me feel more secure in my decision to pursue public service.”

The new fellowship, created in memory of labor and delivery nurse Lila Kaufmann, was established with the aim of helping preserve women’s access to safe and affordable health care, according to UVa.

Founders of the fellowship are Kaufmann’s daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Kaufmann and Eric Zankman. Pamela Kaufmann graduated from UVa in 1986.

“When I was coming up with the women’s health summer fellowship, I didn’t want it to just be about abortion rights because I felt that was too narrow, and because I care about a lot of other issues,” Pamela Kaufmann told The Daily Progress. “I have encountered in my own life, but I’ve also encountered in just a conversation with friends, that there are a lot of inequities and how women get health care.”

Ahmad said she’s heard many stories about women who have experienced hardships surrounding health, especially while working with Syrian refugees.

“Just hearing their stories really, really got to me, just all their experiences and everything,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad will be working in the Children and Families’ Office on Trafficking in Persons at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration, according to UVa.

“It’s really great to be able to connect that goal and in terms of the future I definitely hope to continue working at the intersection of law and public health, and I think having this award is the perfect way to segue into that career,” Ahmad said.