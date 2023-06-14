Roughly 12 volunteers at Charlottesville's animal shelter have been asked to stay away for the summer. Leaders at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say their presence causes "trauma" in the aftermath of a wave of protest and outcry over the treatment of volunteers and animals at the shelter.

“When those volunteers enter the building, we are reminded of all the things they've said and done, and it brings back all the fresh trauma,” the recently named interim executive director of the local SPCA, Sue Friedman, told The Daily Progress Tuesday. “Experts were really clear that until we have a safe, welcoming, nontraumatic place, the team won't be able to move forward. So what I am asking is that these volunteers give us the summer to let us heal.”

The volunteers are members of a coalition of current and former employees, calling themselves CASPCA Concerns. The group declined to comment to The Daily Progress directly on the allegations.

“No one from the group of volunteers feels comfortable speaking out,” CASPCA Concerns said in an email on Monday. “They are all awaiting meetings with Sue to determine the details of the allegations.”

For her part, Friedman said she is ready and willing to meet with all concerned, people just need to ask.

“I'm open. I'm available. Certainly, you can sit down with anyone at any time,” said Friedman.

She went on to say that the dozen or so volunteers who have been asked to take a “summer vacation” will potentially have the opportunity to volunteer again in August.

“I told them [CASPCA Concerns] we'd be happy to get together in mid-August and to talk through what our expectations are,” Friedman said. “This team persevered through a lot of controversies, and they deserve to be listened to, and they deserve to have their almost unanimous requests met.”

Friedman went on to say that she is working to implement many policies to help those working at the shelter.

“We are doing many other things that we're hearing from the team that will help them feel safer emotionally as well as physically, I'm sad to say, here in their own workplace.”

She did not provide specific instances of physical or emotional threats when asked but did hint that some volunteers should rethink their priorities.

“I would hope that anyone who really cares about CASPCA would think of CASPCA first and not their volunteering first.”

Former volunteers expressed sadness at the number of workers who have been negatively affected by the incidents over the past few months.

“Since I was dismissed from the shelter in March, I haven’t had any insight into the current events there," former volunteer dog walker Sarah Lloyd told The Daily Progress. "I am sad that more valuable volunteers are being asked to leave which negatively impacts the care of the animals."

Likewise, former volunteer Farise Cravens also expressed dissatisfaction the local shelter's decisions of late.

"It it is important to note that the shelter has 'fired' multiple volunteers who expressed concern and dedicated all of their free time to caring for the animals, Cravens told The Daily Progress. "Now, I receive many emails from the current volunteer coordinator complaining that not enough people have signed up to volunteer. This is very sad to me, and I think has discouraged other volunteers too."

Friedman informed the 12 volunteers about her wishes in an email to CASPCA Concerns in early June in which she expressed concern over the alleged trauma volunteers would cause.

The group says Friedman is trying to run from accountability.

“This email seems to be an attempt to blame volunteers for the issues that the shelter is facing, rather than taking responsibility for the shelter's actions and decisions that have led to this preventable strife,” CASPCA Concerns said in a statement on June 8.

This back-and-forth is a result of a monthslong battle at the animal shelter. In February, a Virginia Department of Agriculture inspection found repeat violations of state law at the shelter. In March, the shelter’s former Executive Director Angie Gunter was placed on administrative leave before being replaced by Friedman in May.

Facebook posts have shown at least one adult dog standing on top of a sheet that appears soaked with urine and feces in the facility’s basement training room. The Daily Progress asked Friedman to view the basement but was denied access.

“I can't take you to the basement,” Emily Swecker, a spokeswoman for the shelter, said, “but I can tell you there are no animals there.”

Swecker went on to say that the shelter was still overcapacity with the number of dogs it is housing, but it is because they are required to take in the dogs from the community.

“We’re not taking in dogs from the outside, so this is our own community's animals, which we have to take in,” Friedman said. “So they're strays or their owner surrenders them, and we're just seeing a lot of those animals as strays not being reclaimed, you know, people not coming to get their animals. So when they say we're overcapacity, we don't have a choice.”

Friedman dismissed the notion that protests and online calls for accountability were still a pressing issue.

“I love that we're still calling this a controversy,” Friedman said. “I think we are way past that. We’re moving forward. This is not a controversy, but I understand the CASPCA Concerns letter.”

McGuireWoods, an international law firm, completed an independent review conducted at the board’s request after allegations first started to mount earlier this year. They issued multiple recommendations to the board, which Friedman said she expects to start implementing by mid-July.

“Probably July, we'll have some concrete things that we can work on,” Friedman said. “That means looking at how we do everything from how we do payroll, you know, to how we do human resources, to how we do buildings, grounds and maintenance. But most especially how we do that big, big area of animal welfare and animal care.”

Despite the ongoing protest against the organization and the internal shakeups, Friedman said the local SPCA is attracting new volunteers, even if some veterans aren’t returning.

“I am so excited. We had 16 new volunteers on Saturday and Saturday alone,” Friedman said. “We haven't seen a drop off at all. We've seen a lot of people care about animals, and we want them to trust us again if they were a little concerned during the controversy and to know that we are here for the animals too.”

However, donations to the shelter remain lower than normal.

“As with any nonprofit, and I've spent my whole career in nonprofit. Any whiff of controversy, and people sit and they wait,” said Friedman, who is the former executive director of the Jefferson School Foundation and the former president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia. “So sure, we've seen a downturn, but again, when we make it clear, what we're doing will be very, very proactive on all fronts. I applaud the board for doing that.”

Both Friedman and CASPCA Concerns have expressed their commitment to improving the lives of animals in the shelter.

“They all hope to continue to remain as volunteers and spend their free time dedicated to walking the dogs,” CASPCA Concerns said of volunteers in the email to The Daily Progress. “They also hope to work together with the staff to build a stronger cohesive team through enhancing communication and positive progressive improvements for all.”