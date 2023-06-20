Keene, Scottsville, Esmont, Yancey Mills and other communities in southern Albemarle County will soon have a more convenient location to bring their recyclables. The Southern Albemarle Convenience Center, a new recycling center on 6269 Esmont Road in Keene, will officially open on Friday.

The facility, which will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, is owned and operated by the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority. The authority operates two recycling centers already: the McIntire Recycling Center and the Ivy Material Utilization Center.

The convenience center will provide an easier option than driving recyclables to the two Charlottesville facilities, especially since residents in southern Albemarle do not have curbside recycling services, said Phil McKalips, director of the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority.

“People outside the urban ring need to have access to these same kinds of services,” McKalips told The Daily Progress.

The new recycling center will offer source-separated recycling of mixed paper, No. 1 and No. 2 plastic containers, glass containers and mixed metals, among other materials. The facility will not collect compostable food waste, used cooking oil or oyster shells as the Charlottesville facilities do.

While McIntire services more than 3,000 customers a week, the waste authority expects the new facility to have roughly 550 customers a week, similar to the Ivy facility, McKalips said. The authority also plans to build a “northern convenience center,” with services similar to the new southern Albemarle facility. Funding for the new facility has already been proposed and authorized in the county’s budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Southern Albemarle Convenience Center is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day of the week except for Thursday.