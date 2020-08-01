There are those who say Louisa County is God’s Country, and for those in need, it may just be true.
A Lake Anna couple has opened a transitional housing facility for individuals and families needing a temporary home, time to rebuild their lives and help to pull it all back together and be self-sufficient.
Finished in 2019 but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Journey Home in Mineral recently opened its doors to two families who will have an 18-month stay and support that will continue once they’ve moved on.
And God had a lot to do with it.
“I was sitting in church, preparing my heart for communion, and God spoke to me,” said Debby Read, who with her husband, Ed, developed, designed and organized The Journey Home. “Now it wasn’t an audible voice or anything like that, but it was a feeling in my heart. He was calling me to work with people who needed help. I didn’t know exactly how, but He was calling me.”
For some people, hearing that God had told their spouse to go help people who need a boost would be a bit unusual. Not for the Reads. They moved to Virginia to answer God’s call to minister to medical personnel after Ed’s career as an emergency room physician and Debby’s career as a nurse.
For years they ministered to young medical professionals, holding pre-marriage retreats and other events at their Lake Anna home and helping others deal with the stresses that the business of medicine can induce.
“That was six years ago in September. When I told my husband about what I felt and what I thought God was saying to me, he said, ‘I’m not surprised.’ I said, ‘I am!’ I really didn’t expect it,” Read said.
God may work in mysterious ways, but for things to be done right, they need to be planned out. First, the Reads had to know who and how to help.
“We spent two years praying and just trying to figure things out. We talked to pastors and agencies and attended meetings to see what was available and what was needed,” Read said. “We found the No. 1 need in Louisa County was emergency housing, and that fit with what God had called me to do, to help those who need it.”
Once the need was figured out, the answer was plain.
“At that time, they estimated we had 60 children in the county who came to school every morning after spending the night living in a car. Now they estimate there are 80. Who knows how many it will be after COVID gets through with us,” Read said.
“So there was a need for an emergency center for families, especially single mothers with children. Without it, they would have to travel out of the community to find shelter and that would take them away from families and support systems, and that’s not a good thing when you’re down,” she said.
The Reads took the mission seriously. They got involved with nonprofit organizations, visited other providers, talked with social services and developed their niche. They found the property in Mineral and talked to neighbors and town officials to explain their plan.
“I was at a Faith in Action meeting about church groups doing work and Debby got up and gave a talk about The Journey Home,” recalled Lisa Rengers, of the Louisa Reentry Council, which works with adults and juveniles recently released from jail and helps to support them and their families to reduce recidivism.
Rengers said she understands the reality of working with those whose luck has trickled down and out. She also understands that not everyone is looking for a leg up.
“When I give out cards for food or gas, I need to see receipts. I need to see someone bought gas and not beer; food and not cigarettes. A lot of people with good intentions want to help, but it doesn’t always work out. They don’t understand the reality,” she said. “So, when Debby got up to talk, I thought, ‘Oh, no.’ I mean, I was born and raised in D.C.”
She was pleasantly surprised.
“They had really thoroughly researched the problem and what could be done about it. They knew what worked, what they could do and what they wanted to offer,” Rengers said. “They aren’t a homeless shelter. It is a true transitional home. They are looking for people who want to get back on their feet and they want to go about it the right way.”
Community members helped with every step of the process, Read said. Social services, local nonprofits and a volunteer force of 80 work with The Journey Home to help provide and fix vehicles and offer jobs, transportation and other support.
Even a solar power company got involved. Charlottesville-based Altenergy Inc. partnered with the home to install a solar energy system.
“This was a passion project for us," said Chris Poggi, of Altenergy. "The Journey Home is such a great cause and we felt honored to be part of it."
"Things always seemed to work themselves out with this project. When you are part of a good cause, good things will happen,” Poggi continued.
“As the word got out about what we were doing, we found a lot of people in the community who wanted to help others, as well,” Read said.
Rengers said that may be due to the Reads having specific goals and expectations for residents.
“They really thought this through. The people who live there are ‘guests’ and they have things they need to do to get themselves up and energized to take the next step,” she said. “It’s not a place somebody is going to go in to just make a home base. For someone coming out of incarceration to fit, they need to be interested in staying clean and sober, getting to bond with their family and children, improve themselves so they can get custody of a child back. That’s exactly who it’s for. When you’re trying to overcome addiction, a little bit of God certainly won’t hurt you.”
Toward that end, the Reads interview prospective residents to make sure their needs meet what The Journey Home can provide.
“We’re looking for people who are motivated and need a place to get back on their feet. It’s about getting lives back together, to move forward. We aren’t sure who God will bring us, but we have a lot of applications and we do interviews to make sure it’s a good fit,” Read said.
“For someone just looking for a place to live and not wanting to move forward and get on their own, we’re really not that place,” she said. “You can do everything you can to help people, but to help them be self-sufficient, you have to be able find ways to help them motivate themselves.”
“I think we’re doing what God wanted us to do,” Read said. “And I’m learning things every day about myself and other people. There are a lot of people in need and we hope to make a big difference in some of their lives.”
