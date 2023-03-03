A school counselor in New Mexico has been arrested after it was discovered he was wanted in Albemarle County for the rape of a teenage girl.

Darren Wade Powell, 52, of La Luz, New Mexico, was arrested last week on a warrant issued by Albemarle County for the criminal sexual penetration of a minor, according to the county police department.

The police department of Tularosa, New Mexico, contacted the New Mexico State Police on Feb. 23 to say the department had reason to believe that a Tularosa Public Schools counselor had a felony warrant out of Virginia, police said.

Powell was booked into the Otero County Detention Center before extradition to Virginia, according to New Mexico police.

Albemarle County Police Department spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski told The Daily Progress he had not yet been extradited as of Friday evening.

Powell stands accused of the repeated rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2004. At the time, he was the girl’s court-ordered counselor.

Powell was a social worker at Tularosa High School in New Mexico at the time of his arrest.

Butynski said Powell “was not employed by a school division of any kind” in Virginia at the time of the reported crime.

The alleged victim reported the 2004 rape to Albemarle County police in March of last year.

She told police Powell was her court-ordered counselor and their sessions “quickly turned into grooming and then a sexual relationship,” according to records filed in Alamogordo Magistrate Court.

Powell ended the counseling part of the relationship with the teen at the end of 2004, according to records, telling her it was “inappropriate” for them to have sex while he was her counselor. The sexual part of the relationship continued “until Mr. Powell left for New Mexico.”

"This is an active and ongoing case," according to an Albemarle County Police Department statement.

Anyone with any information regarding this or other incidents related to Powell is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the department's criminal investigation division at (434) 296-5807. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Stoppers tip line by phone at (434) 977-4000 by email at crimestoppers@albemarle.org.