Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services this week at the Charlottesville Free Clinic.

The initiative matches patients in need of mental health services with volunteer prelicensed mental health providers. Those mental health providers then work with the clinic to complete notes and documentation.

The clinic is still accepting new mental health patients who qualify, according to a statement from the Hodges Partnership, a public relations firm writing on behalf of the new initiative. Requirements for the program include being a medical patient at the clinic, earning income at or below four times the federal poverty line, being 18 years of age or older and living in the greater Charlottesville area.

The new services are part of the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative, a pro bono program launched in 2022 to provide virtual mental health services to uninsured and underinsured Virginians. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative serves six participating free and charitable clinics across the commonwealth.

This story was clarified to say the new virtual services are being offered through the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative. The Charlottesville Free Clinic already offers telemental health services.