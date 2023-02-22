An artist talk and karaoke are scheduled to accompany the opening of a new exhibit at Charlottesville’s Ix Art Park.

The Sankofa Journey Exhibit by Marley Nichelle will debut at 4 p.m. on Thursday. An art panel is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by a free art-making event at 7 p.m. and karaoke at 8 p.m. The exhibit’s last night will be Monday.

The weeklong exhibition is sponsored by Ix Art Park, the University of Virginia’s Equity Center and the Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the foundation to fund Black youth in Charlottesville to attend a delegation trip to Charlottesville's sister city Winneba, Ghana, according to Ix Art Park.

Ix Art Park is located at 522 2nd St. SE in Charlottesville. For more information call (434) 207-2964 or visit ixartpark.org.