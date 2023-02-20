Biruktawit “Birdy” Assefa, a second-year student at the University of Virginia School of Law, is the new editor-in-chief of the Virginia Law Review.

Assefa assumed the role at UVa Law’s student-run periodical on Jan. 31.

“My main goal for the Virginia Law Review during my tenure is promoting accessibility and timeliness,” Assefa said in a Q&A in a university statement. “With regards to scholarship, this means publishing pieces that draw in readers beyond niche academic audiences and that are responsive to the current times we live in.”

It’ll be the 110th year of operation for the Review, which publishes law scholarship from both professional and student authors.

For more information about the Virginia Law Review, visit www.virginialawreview.org.