New commercial COVID-19 testing providers open

The health district contracts with Next Molecular Lab to run the drive-thru testing site at the mall near the former JCPenney. The lab will be providing free COVID testing Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. Results for the PCR tests can take up to 48 hours.

The PCR tests are processed in a lab and more sensitive compared to the rapid antigen tests.

Starting in January, Next Molecular will offer COVID testing on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m in addition to its testing events on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The health district also will offer COVID testing on Fridays at Fashion Square Mall.

“All tests offered by Next Molecular and BRHD are free and for everyone ages 6 months and older,” BRHD officials wrote in an update Wednesday. “Community members will not be asked for insurance or social security information. No ID required.”

To get to the BRHD/Next Molecular testing site, the health district recommends entering the mall via the U.S. 29 entrance, and then turning left. From then, make a quick right to find the line. Signs will be directing traffic along with volunteers, per the health district.