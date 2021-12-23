New commercial COVID-19 testing providers open

With COVID-19 tests in high demand ahead of the Christmas holiday, new commercial testing providers are opening up in the Charlottesville area.
Test Here, a New Jersey-based company, opened in Seminole Square recently and offers a range of COVID tests. The company is able to bill insurance for rapid and antibody tests depending on whether the patient is symptomatic or has had an exposure, according to the Blue Ridge Health District.
Individuals pay out of pocket initially and the company provides them with the forms to seek reimbursement from their insurance company, according to Test Here’s website. For information, go to testhere.com/locations/charlottesville-va-covid-testing.
Another provider, Personic Health Care, has set up in the parking lot of Fashion Square Mall, creating some confusion for individuals since there’s already a drive-thru testing option at the mall from the health district.
The health district released a map Wednesday to clear up some of the confusion. The Personic testing site is near the Red Lobster while the health district is doing COVID tests near the former JCPenney.
The health district contracts with Next Molecular Lab to run the drive-thru testing site at the mall near the former JCPenney. The lab will be providing free COVID testing Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. Results for the PCR tests can take up to 48 hours.
The PCR tests are processed in a lab and more sensitive compared to the rapid antigen tests.
Starting in January, Next Molecular will offer COVID testing on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m in addition to its testing events on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The health district also will offer COVID testing on Fridays at Fashion Square Mall.
“All tests offered by Next Molecular and BRHD are free and for everyone ages 6 months and older,” BRHD officials wrote in an update Wednesday. “Community members will not be asked for insurance or social security information. No ID required.”
To get to the BRHD/Next Molecular testing site, the health district recommends entering the mall via the U.S. 29 entrance, and then turning left. From then, make a quick right to find the line. Signs will be directing traffic along with volunteers, per the health district.
Personic, a Northern Virginia-based company with testing sites in Virginia and Pennsylvania, has set up on the other side of the mall’s parking lot near the Red Lobster off Rio Road. The company opened the mall testing site last week and has been busy. Personic offers rapid and PCR tests and does ask for insurance, ID or a person’s social security number.
On Wednesday, a line of cars snaked through the parking lot to a white tent and generator-powered trailer covered two parking spaces. The tests are free, though individuals are asked to provide insurance information. Those without insurance have to provide their social security number in order for the company to receive federal reimbursement.
Personic opened in December 2020, according to its website. Representatives of the company didn’t respond to requests for more information.
To make an appointment, go to covidalbemarle.com, though the website doesn’t currently include the Fashion Square mall site. Tests also available to those without an appointment.