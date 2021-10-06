New book, 'My Monticello,' explores themes of how other-ness might bring togetherness

“So I think it's really both exciting and a little harrowing to have something get a lot more attention than you anticipated,” she said in an interview before the book’s official release.

The collection includes five short stories and the novella, each of which explores burdened inheritances and extraordinary pursuits of belonging, according to the publisher. In “My Monticello,” a diverse group of Charlottesville neighbors who live on South First Street seek shelter at Monticello after fleeing violent white supremacists who were raiding Black neighborhoods. The story’s protagonist is a descendent of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings as well as a University of Virginia student.

“But I really hope that it validates the experience of people who are sometimes ostracized and kind of troubled by some of the extremism and some of the racism that has happened in the present and in the past,” she said of the overall collection. “But I also hope it is a place of reflection for people for whom, maybe, that hasn't been their experience or their focus toward other people in the community and kind of creates a place where we might reflect. … I think fiction has a way of putting you in the shoes of other people.”