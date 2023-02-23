Fans of the Blue Ridge Parkway will soon be able show off their love for the road on the road.

A new specialty license plate to support the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation gained approval from the Virginia General Assembly last Friday.

The plate is the “only specialty license plate in the commonwealth dedicated to supporting projects and programs on the Blue Ridge Parkway,” according to the foundation’s website.

Motorists will have to wait until the summer to rep the parkway, which stretches from Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park to North Carolina’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Preorders made by March 31 will be the first group to receive the plate in July or August, according to the foundation that supports the parkway.

“We are so grateful to all the Virginians who placed a preorder for the plate and helped us create a new source of support for the national park in their backyard,” foundation CEO Carolyn Ward said in a statement.

The specialty plate fee is $25, with $15 supporting parkway repairs, historical preservation and educational programs, according to the foundation. To order Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway license plate, visit GetThePlate.org.