Steve Riner wants to make sure that youth in the Orange community have a fun, safe place to hang out, and he hopes his new arcade can be that place.

The Orange County native celebrated the grand opening of 6R’s Entertainment Yard on May 6. The business features classic arcade games, including Mortal Kombat and pinball, along with modern gaming consoles, such as Xbox and PlayStation, and offers an event venue for birthday parties and other gatherings.

Riner’s own personal passion for video games began at a young age.

“We got our NES, the original Nintendo, the Christmas of ’87, so that’s where it started,” he said. “And then growing up, we had arcades here in town, and then in Gordonsville we had an arcade. … When we went for our family reunions over across the mountain, they had an arcade on site. So it was just a big arcade culture.”

After retiring as an emergency dispatcher in 2012, Riner said he found himself looking for ways to occupy his time, and his interest in arcade games reemerged.

“I got into creating a home arcade, so that’s when I started with actually owning the hardware. I’ve been collecting on and off for about 11 years,” he said.

As it turns out, procuring the machines can be as much of a challenge as the games themselves.

Riner bought his first arcade cabinet directly from an internet seller, but the cost to ship the unit was extremely expensive. Fortunately, some additional research and a few strokes of luck have allowed him to build up his collection.

“I bought a bunch of stuff from a local operator that was retiring. A lot of the machines in town were his for years. I was just driving by one day, and his shop was on Route 15 and the door was open,” he said.

After that, Riner found additional equipment through online forums, including two games imported from Japan. Jeremy Fox, a friend of his who owns Prince Arcade in Chicago, offered him an unbeatable package deal on a number of items, and before he knew it, Riner had enough games to fill a room.

“I was talking to [Fox] last night and had just had a really good day here yesterday, and I just had to thank him profusely,” Riner said. “Without him, this would have never happened at all.”

From the sound of it, Riner is about to start having a lot of good days.

The arcade attracted 170 paying customers over opening weekend as well as a lot of enthusiasm from children and parents alike.

“We only advertised the grand opening from 12 to 4 on Saturday, and we stayed packed from noon until I shut down at 8,” Riner said.

Riner attributed much of the excitement over the new arcade to a need for more activities in Orange County geared toward young people. While raising five children with his wife, Emily, he said he noticed that there didn’t seem to be the same sorts of opportunities for getting out and socializing that he enjoyed in his youth.

“I wanted to create an opportunity for kids who aren’t in sports — or the kids who are in sports, when they’re not playing — to have something to come and do,” he said. “It seems like this community has just been starved for stuff for the children to do. And then you hear it time and time again, adults complaining, ‘Oh, there are kids all over town,’ but you’re not giving them options to do anything. I mean, idle hands, devil’s playground.”

Instead of simply joining the chorus of complaints, Riner decided to be part of the solution. He said that while all ages are welcome, he especially hopes the arcade will be a “nice, safe place to come and hang out where kids can be kids and not be in their house.”

It’s also a great place to bridge the gap between generations of gamers. Riner said that while many of the younger players may originally visit the arcade to play the games that they’re already familiar with on the newer consoles, they’ll start to branch out and try some of the classic games.

“Surprisingly enough, the younger crowd has really dug pinball, which I thought was mostly going to be for people my age,” he said.

Beyond the gaming itself, Riner said that playing in person versus at home gives kids an opportunity to learn valuable social skills and sportsmanship.

“You can get some friendly banter going on side by side,” he said. “Let’s face it: When you’re on the internet, a lot of people like to say things that they wouldn’t get away with otherwise. This gives the kids an opportunity to have that friendly competition, but to understand how to do it appropriately and not just the craziest thing they can say.”

The 6R’s Entertainment Yard is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, with expanded hours starting soon, Riner said

Admission is $12 per day, and customers receive a wrist band so that they can come and go throughout the day. For more information, call (540) 308-7295 or stop by the arcade, located at 110 E. Washington St. in the town of Orange.