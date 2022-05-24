Nelson County to start drug treatment court

Nelson County will soon start a drug treatment court after receiving unanimous approval from state officials last week.

The court will free up resources in the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, according to a news release.

“Seizures of methamphetamine, heroine and fentanyl have increased over 600% since 2010,” Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford said in the release. “As my office’s workload has increased, we have seen how addiction to these drugs destroys families, sends people to jail, and rips apart lives. Now, with the approval of the Nelson County Drug Court, my office can help those defendants who are ready to end their addiction.”

People charged with non-violent offenses can be accepted into the court, which is an 18-month intensive treatment program based in Lovingston. Completing the program is contingent on staying sober, employment and participation in treatment.

According to the release, defendants who complete the program can have their charges reduced or dismissed.

There were 41 operating drug treatment courts for adults in Virginia as of Feb. 4, according to state documents. That includes a court that serves the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area.