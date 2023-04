The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold its regular meeting on Tuesday.

According to the county calendar, the board plans to hold an afternoon session at 2 p.m. and an evening session at 7 p.m.

The supervisors meet in the Old Board of Supervisors Room on the fourth floor of the Nelson County Courthouse at 84 Courthouse Square in Lovingston. Members of the public can also watch the meeting online on the Nelson County YouTube channel.