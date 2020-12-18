Nelson County has Santa Fund money to spare

Nelson County schools have given out 62 vouchers this year through the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, but still have plenty left to go around.

“That’s well under what we usually get,” said Sandra Irby, director of special education and student services and coordinator of the division’s Santa Fund. “By this point in the year, we should be over 200.”

Families in need of assistance should reach out to school staff to take advantage of the program that provides vouchers for shoes, clothing, school supplies and other essentials.

Because of virtual schooling constraints, Nelson County staff members haven’t been able to spread the word about the program or refer as many families, Irby said. The division started the school year all-online.

“The fact we aren't seeing them, and we aren't having those in-person conversations with parents where they might reveal that they have a financial stress to a teacher or a counselor in the building that would normally tip us off to say, we have this fund,” she said. “ ... I imagine that there are many more stressors than in a normal year right now.”