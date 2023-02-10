A domestic disturbance in Charlottesville’s Rose Hill neighborhood briefly put Jackson P. Burley Middle School on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Students and staff were never in any danger, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, and the lockdown was soon lifted.

Burley, which is within Charlottesville city limits, is part of the Albemarle County Public Schools division.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at roughly 1:45 p.m. in Rose Hill, according to county police spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski.

“It was domestic in nature. It was nobody in the school. It had nothing to do with the school,” Butynski told The Daily Progress on Friday. “There was a lockdown, and it was quickly removed.”

The police presence was noted by people in the neighborhood who reported the lockdown on social media later in the afternoon well after it was lifted.

Asked if there was any lockdown in effect when social media users took the internet, the school’s principal, Kasaundra Blount, was direct: “That’s not true, and you can quote me on that, I’m the principal.”