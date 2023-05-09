The four winners of the 9th annual "My Help List" contest have been announced, but they'll have to wait until Thursday to receive their $100 prize.

The contest asked kindergarteners through 12th graders to use the prompt “It’s important to help others because…” and share five things they’ve done or can do to help someone.

The four winners, who will be celebrated at 6 p.m. at York Place on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall, are:

Mya Holiday, a second grader at home school from Fluvanna County

Eli Johnson, a fourth grader at Orange County Elementary School

Ellison Rakness, a seventh grader at Charlottesville Catholic School

Lily Simpson, a 12th grader at Monticello High School

The “My Help List” contest was created by Charles Alexander — the Charlottesville author, song producer and award-winning motivational speaker known in his educational work as Mr. Alex-Zan. The contest is held in honor of Virginia A. Gatewood and focuses on character, personal responsibility, and respecting and valuing others.