My Help List contest winners announced

Area students won big in the eighth annual My Help List contest, presented by Charles Alexander, a local activist and public speaker known as “Mr. Alex-Zan.”
Entrants were asked to write 150 words about the importance of helping people and list five things they had done to help someone.
The winners are Drew Lambert, junior at Albemarle High School; Ivy Lechmanski, eighth-grader at Burley Middle School; Polly McKeevil, fifth-grader at The Village School and Lucas Dunaway, first-grader at Greenbriar Elementary.
Each student received a $100 cash prize.
Alexander said over 500 students from Charlottesville and the surrounding counties entered the contest.
