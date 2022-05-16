 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Help List contest winners announced

My Help List winners

Drew Lambert, junior at Albemarle High School; Ivy Lechmanski, eighth-grader at Burley Middle School; Polly McKeevil, fifth-grader at The Village School and Lucas Dunaway, first-grader at Greenbriar Elementary are the winners of the eight annual My Help List contest. 

 Courtesy Charles Alexander

Area students won big in the eighth annual My Help List contest, presented by Charles Alexander, a local activist and public speaker known as “Mr. Alex-Zan.” 

Entrants were asked to write 150 words about the importance of helping people and list five things they had done to help someone. 

Each student received a $100 cash prize. 

Alexander said over 500 students from Charlottesville and the surrounding counties entered the contest. 

From staff reports

