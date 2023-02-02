The Ivy Material Utilization Center is selling a new batch of freshly ground mulch.

The mulch is the product of grinding 2,200 tons of vegetative waste brought to the center over the past six months, according to a statement from the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority. Stumps and other usable organic debris are ground up, with magnets removing nails and other metal fragments, according to the authority’s website.

Members of the public can buy mulch at $30 per ton, according to the statement. For information on mulch availability, call the center at (434) 295-3306.

The Ivy Material Utilization Center is located at 4576 Dick Woods Road west of Charlottesville in Albemarle County. Its regular hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.