Much of Central Virginia protected by eviction moratorium extension

If a locality currently covered by the order no longer experiences substantial or high levels of community transmission for 14 consecutive days, the order will no longer apply in that locality.

The extension buys more time for some of those behind on rent but President Joe Biden and his administration have cautioned that the latest extension is likely to face legal challenges.

Locally, groups such as the Legal Aid Justice Center are working to assist as many renters as possible with applying for rental relief assistance. The group has a dedicated phone line, (434) 326-4305, and the program’s email address is rentrelief@justice4all.org.

LAJC attorney Victoria Horrock said they were encouraged to see the extension granted, which she believes will help offset a “tsunami” of evictions that were anticipated locally. This extension will operate much like previous ones, she said, but still requires some paperwork from tenants.

“For tenants, the biggest thing they need to know about this is that it's not automatic,” Horrock said. “Much like the old order from the CDC, in order to be protected, tenants have to be eligible for protection and fill out a declaration that says they're eligible because of their income requirements, although most tenants at risk of eviction are below them.”