Mount Zion FABC to host MLK celebration Sunday

Mount Zion First African Baptist Church will be holding its 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration this Sunday.

The event will include a keynote address from former state Supreme Court Justice John Charles Thomas, the first Black jurist on the court, according to a statement from the church.

There will also be recognition of community members and music by the MLK community choir directed by Jonathan Spivey, the statement said.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the church located at 105 Lankford Ave. in Charlottesville. For additional information, contact Rev. Dr. Alvin Edwards at (434) 422-0703 or (434) 293-3212, or email pastormzfabc@gmail.com.