 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mount Zion FABC to host MLK celebration Sunday

  • 0
MLK celebration at Mount Zion FAB (copy)

Attendees pray during the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at Charlottesville’s Mount Zion First African Baptist Church in 2018.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Mount Zion First African Baptist Church will be holding its 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration this Sunday.

The event will include a keynote address from former state Supreme Court Justice John Charles Thomas, the first Black jurist on the court, according to a statement from the church.

There will also be recognition of community members and music by the MLK community choir directed by Jonathan Spivey, the statement said.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the church located at 105 Lankford Ave. in Charlottesville. For additional information, contact Rev. Dr. Alvin Edwards at (434) 422-0703 or (434) 293-3212, or email pastormzfabc@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert