A small military explosive was discovered Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center. Members of the Albemarle County Fire and Police, an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and a unit from Virginia State Police conducted a controlled disposal Saturday evening.

No injuries were reported, and the facility was not damaged.

A call came into the Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue about 2:50 p.m. about the unexploded mortar, or military explosive, on the transfer station floor.

ACFR secured the scene. Two controlled detonations took place about 9:15 p.m., according to report from ACFR.

The person who dropped off the mortar has been identified, ACFR said, but no charges have been filed.