A Monday morning fire destroyed an Earlysville home.

According to Albemarle County Fire Rescue officials, firefigthers were called to the home at 3015 Earlysville Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. and found the structure “heavily involved with smoke and flames.”

The occupants were able to get out of the home safely and no one was injured, officials said. The local chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting to support the displaced occupants.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the county fire marshal.

No further information was available Monday.

Recommended for you

Load comments