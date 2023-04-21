The University of Virginia Alumni Association’s trust that provides grant funding to initiatives within the UVa community has announced a package of what it calls “flash grants” to help fun student-run projects.

The Jefferson Trust announced earlier this week that it had awarded $96,350 to 14 projects. The grants are called flash grants because students who apply know within weeks if they have received funding.

“Creativity is key this semester,” the Jefferson Trust’s director of grants, Amy Bonner, said in a statement.

“Educational opportunities are the standout theme this spring,” the trust said in its announcement. “Whether it’s coming together to learn at programmatic events, such as the Darden Emerging Markets Conference, Virginia Undergraduate Investment Conference, and the Black Student Business Expo, creating a better way to study organic chemistry, or educational opportunities for incarcerated individuals, people around UVA are seeking out new ways to learn and engage.”

This semester’s grant recipients include:

Darden Emerging Markets Conference: $10,000

International affinity clubs at the Darden School of Business are organizing the inaugural Darden Emerging Markets Conference, bringing together thought leaders, professionals, academicians and students to discuss business and growth opportunities and challenges in global emerging markets in a post-COVID world.

Laboratory for Citizen Education and Leadership: $10,000

Funding provides student leaders across Grounds opportunities to engage and learn from mixed-reality simulations, to increase leaders’ understanding of and capacity for thoughtful and ethical community-engaged leadership.

Behavioral Science Across Grounds: $9,240

Funding helps to establish the first formal gathering of behavioral scientists across the university, providing an opportunity for improved collaborations, better training, engaging in strategic planning and a greater sense of community.

Creating a Cohesive and Coordinated Food Union: Food Union Banquet: $3,200

The Food Union aims to integrate all the UVa Food-related chief information officers and their goals of food-related work. This spring’s banquet brings together student leaders, university leadership and community members to increase awareness about sustainable and just food systems as well as strengthen relationships.

Morven Student Days: $10,000

Morven Farm will be open to all students during Morven Student Days and will provide transportation to and from Grounds. Students can study, relax, learn and explore Morven through unique programming opportunities.

Orgopoly: The Organic Chemistry Monopoly/Gameboard: $1,522

A student-created game designed to review Organic Chemistry I and II, Orgopoly aims to innovate and enliven the process of studying chemistry.

Predicting Neurodevelopmental Outcomes at the Bedside: $3,187

A student research project to understand the connection between brain activity in premature infants and abnormal social development linked to autism.

The Virginia Undergraduate Investment Conference: $10,000

The Virginia Finance Institute is hosting VUIC, a stock pitch conference, bringing students together from multiple universities to provide hands-on experience in equity analysis and investment skills, networking opportunities and professional growth.

VLPP Prison Education Program : $10,000

In partnership with the Decarceration Clinic at UVa Law and Resilience Education, funding expands the Entrepreneurial Reentry Education Program model to include law school students in developing and teaching educational course materials for incarcerated learners.

Black Economic Empowerment Society: $9,734

Through a business development program, educational events and community partnerships, BEES aims to increase financial literacy, emphasize the importance of asset ownership and empower Black UVa students to start businesses.

{in}Visible Magazine: $3,170

Funding helps to launch the first literary publication at UVa dedicated to the Asian Pacific Islander South Asian American, or APISAA, community on Grounds, creating a space for exploring and sharing unique experiences through writing and art.

Talking Trees: $1,546

With the purchase of a print press, a folio of wood prints is being created as a visual catalogue of the different species of trees from across Grounds, providing tangible education to UVa students.

America’s Disappearing Chinatowns: $5,250

This project aids in student research of Chinatowns around the U.S., exploring the emergence and endurance of Chinatowns within the larger global context and culminating in the creation of a book to document students’ observation and research.

UVA x Nocturnal Medicine: $9,500

In partnership with the nonprofit Nocturnal Medicine, the Student Association of Landscape Architecture and Design, also known as SALAD, is planning an event in Fall 2023 concentrating on regeneration, focus, regrounding and building community among School of Architecture students.

Different from the Jefferson Trust’s annual cycle grants, flash grants are capped at $10,000 per project and are awarded monthly beginning in January of each year.