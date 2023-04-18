A Charlottesville couple has been arrested after police said they discovered more than 500 marijuana plants at a residence on Cove Garden Road in Albemarle County southwest of the city.

Julie Anne Moses, 39, and William Raymond Moses, 38, were taken into custody on Saturday, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The Moseses were arrested after police said they attempted to serve a warrant at a residence on Cove Garden Road in the county earlier in the week and “observed evidence that led them to obtain a search warrant” for the property.

“Upon execution of the search warrant, the officers found two guns, 502 marijuana plants, 14 pounds of processed marijuana, and processing and packaging materials used for distribution,” county police said in a statement on Monday.

Julie and William Moses were both taken into custody on Saturday without incident, according to police.

They have been charged with maintaining a fortified drug house, possession of firearms while in possession of drugs and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, give or distribute.

Police said the investigation into the matter is ongoing and anyone with information on either of the Moseses is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000. All callers may remain anonymous.