More snow slated for this evening as power crews work on

If you think things couldn’t get much worse with the continued snowstorm-related power outages and freezing temperatures, Central Virginia’s winter weather would like you to hold its drink and watch.

The National Weather Service on Thursday advised area residents to prepare for another two to four inches of snowfall beginning around 6 p.m. and lasting into early Friday morning as nature pulls a repeat of the events that dropped up to a foot of snow on Monday and sent trees, powerlines and power poles crashing to the ground.

That snow will be followed by Canada’s gift of frigid air settling in over the region Friday, dropping temperatures after the snowfall into the teens and plummeting to single digits by Saturday morning.

“A cold front will stall to the south today and low pressure will track along the boundary, passing by to our south tonight and that results in a period of snow,” meteorologists said on the weather service website. “Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

Meteorologists said the heaviest snow is expected overnight with heavy bursts of snow that could reduce visibility to less than a half-mile.