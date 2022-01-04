More snow possible as Charlottesville area continues recovery

Dominion Energy officials on Tuesday said that crews trying to repair and restore electricity to area customers were still dodging falling limbs and trees. That is making repair efforts drag.

“Our crews are working as quickly as they can to safety navigate icy roadways, road closures, downed trees and tree limbs,” company officials said Tuesday on social media accounts. “In some localities the damage is so severe that some areas are not even accessible by foot, in those cases we are using drones to assess.”

Martin said the snow on Monday was heavier and wetter than this area usually sees, partly due to the way the storm moved into the area and that temperatures continued to fall as the storm progressed. Initial rain changed to wet snow, he said, which stuck to the trees immediately.

“But then the temperature kept falling, so that initial wet snow basically froze to the trees and we had more snow piling on top of that,” Martin said. “So even though it got colder as the storm progressed, the trees continued to see a buildup of snow and that was a pretty bad combination.”

The snowstorm, which ended in the afternoon on Monday, was “almost a perfect storm” for heavy snow, Martin said.