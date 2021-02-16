 Skip to main content
More snow in the forecast for Albemarle and Nelson counties
More snow in the forecast for Albemarle and Nelson counties

Charlottesville snow and ice

An electric scooter is buried under snow in Charlottesville on Feb. 12.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Charlottesville City and Albemarle and Nelson counties should expect five or more inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday, as part of the next round of winter weather, according to the National Weather Service’s latest winter storm watch.

The watch, which will start Wednesday evening and last through late Thursday, is for the Central Virginia Blue Ridge, as well Albemarle, Augusta and Nelson counties. Ice accumulations of a quarter inch or more are possible, according to the weather service.

According to the weather service, power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and travel could be nearly impossible for those areas.

