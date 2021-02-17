More snow and ice forecasted for Thursday and Friday

Central Virginians are likely to see several inches snow and sleet over the next couple days as winter’s icy reign continues.

Much of the area, including Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle and Nelson, are under a winter storm warning beginning at midnight Thursday and lasting until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Per NWS, snow accumulation between two to four inches is expected across Central Virginia and ice accumulation from freezing rain will range from around one to two tenths of an inch to one-quarter inch.

Precipitation is expected to begin early Thursday morning as snow in Charlottesville before transitioning into freezing rain and sleet by 3 p.m. NWS warns that the sleet could become heavy at times and between one and three inches of snow and sleet could accumulate.

Freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow might continue into Thursday night and new ice accumulation of around a tenth of an inch and snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

There is a chance of snow before 10 a.m. Friday followed by a chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing during the day Friday, a trend that will continue into the weekend.