Montpelier Hunt Races hold 87th running, and hats and horses rule the day

Floral fascinators, sleek horses and energetic Jack Russell Terriers were just some of the sights to behold as the Montpelier Hunt Races held their 87th annual running at President James Madison’s former home on Saturday.

An attendee in cowboy boots—with spurs attached—tramped across the grass, jingling as she went. She was one of the roughly 20,000 people in attendance, according to the races’ executive director Martha Strawther.

“We’re doing a lot of sales at the gate, so we won’t know the total for a bit, but pre-sales were about 17,000 or 18,000, so we’re probably pushing 20,000,” with same-day ticket sales, Strawther said.

The schedule included seven steeplechase races, plus stick horse races and the Jack Russell Terrier races. And, because of a jockey shortage last year, the Montpelier Hunt Races upped the purses this year to make sure there would be enough jockeys.

“If anybody’s looking for a career where there might be a good opportunity for employment, steeplechase jockey is right up there,” Strawther said.

Two British jockeys had to be flown in for the 86th running in 2021, Strawther said.

This year’s races also honored women in steeple-chasing with an exhibit dedicated to them. Marion duPont Scott started the Montpelier Hunt Races and was among the most successful owners of the 20th century. Other female owners also received acclaim in steeplechase racing, but it wasn’t until recently that female jockeys and trainers gained notice.

“We feel [Scott’s] presence at this race, her legacy. Of course, the emphasis here is on Madison, but she did so much for steeplechase,” said Ben Schreiner. He and his wife, Pam, are steeplechase devotees: they had wanted to attend the Montpelier Hunt Races for 20 years. They attend the Carolina Cup in their hometown of Camden, South Carolina.

“You’re touching something very unique when you come to a place like this. It’s historic."

“It’s beautiful, it’s lively, and people are happy,” said attendee Ronda Beck. It was Beck’s third steeplechase race and first time at Montpelier, which she found especially appealing.

“It was very intriguing and very alluring to me,” to watch the races just outside of Madison’s home, Beck said.

In fact, the races might have made lifelong fans out of some younger attendees.

“I’m super excited,” said Skyler Bowers, who had never been to a horse race until Saturday. She said she’d likely come back—especially for the good food.

Vendors at the races included Orange Roasters, Artisanal Joys and Bound2Please Books. But business owners were excited about more than just selling their wares.

Christine Wheatley makes equestrian-themed bracelets for Hobby Horse, one of the race’s vendors. Hobby Horse also sells horse paintings Strawther made. Wheatley said she had been coming to the races since she was a kid, though this is only her second year as a vendor.

“It’s always a great day.”