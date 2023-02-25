Nine months after becoming the first major U.S. historic site to be led by descendants of those once enslaved there, Montpelier is freshly optimistic about its future.

The 2,650-acre Orange County estate once home to James and Dolley Madison and more than 300 enslaved people, Montpelier intends to nurture citizenship and “broader inclusion in the ever-evolving story of America,” the Montpelier Foundation said Thursday.

“Our vision is to become the most exciting ... compelling and relevant historic site in the U.S.,” said Krista Costello, the foundation’s chief operating officer.

“We anticipate investing in new interpretive techniques and using technology and digital storytelling to open up unexplored parts of the Montpelier landscape and reveal the multitude of untold stories of the Madisons and all who lived here, white and black, enslaved and free,” said Elizabeth Chew, the foundation’s former interim president and CEO. “We will thrill new and returning visitors alike.”

A veteran art historian in the museum world, Chew is now leading the “Reimagining the Visitor Experience” element of Montpelier’s new vision, after six months successfully guiding the fourth U.S. president’s home’s transition into an institution where enslaved people’s descendants share an equal voice in managing the property. The foundation has launched a global search for a permanent president and CEO, expected to conclude this spring.

James Madison, a slaveholder, is considered the father of the U.S. Constitution and the architect of the Bill of Rights.

Through its nonpartisan Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution, Montpelier helps teachers, lawmen and international professionals better understand the nation’s founding document and apply its principles today.

Katie Crawford-Lackey, the Smith Center’s director, said Montpelier “looks to advance the national conversation about the Constitution’s role in American life today.”

The foundation, which was rocked by board divisions and governance issues in 2021 and early 2022, said the national historic site and Constitution education center has started 2023 stronger than ever.

“The dream of shared governance is now Montpelier’s reality, and the emerging results are truly inspiring,” said foundation board Chairman James French, who is descended from enslaved ancestors at a neighboring plantation in Orange County.

In 2022, Montpelier surpassed its year-end fundraising goals, French said in the foundation’s statement. Donors, whether first-time or reengaged, said they were inspired by Montpelier’s new, nationally prominent board of directors and its groundbreaking governance model, he said.

“We discovered that we had inherited a sinking ship, both financially and managerially,” French said in an interview Thursday afternoon. “We responded immediately by conducting a rigorous financial and operational assessment to identify areas for critically needed improvements. This included implementing best practices in accounting and financial reporting, being more efficient and developing a stronger strategic focus.”

In 2021, under different leadership, the foundation did not meet its year-end fundraising targets, he said. Montpelier does not publicize such targets.

The site’s staff, reenergized after weathering past years’ management controversies, is launching new public speaker programs in which visitors will explore the Constitution and American history “with unprecedented rigor and honesty,” French said.

Their effort will be aided by a major grant to examine the First Amendment –guarantor of a free press, freedom of religion, the right to assembly, and seeking redress of grievances from the government. The federal Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded the foundation $250,000 to be focused on civic engagement and the Bill of Rights’ first provision.

New policies implemented by Montpelier’s board and staff are improving the quality of the historic site’s public engagement and internal management, French said.

“Perhaps most notably,” he said, the foundation formulated a bold organizing vision to secure and expand its relevance for decades into the future.

Distinguishing the site from other cultural institutions, “The Four Pillars” of the foundation’s vision represent Montpelier’s core values and commitments. They can be found on Montpelier's website and include:

Civic Engagement: The foundation’s Smith Center for the Constitution aims to fulfill Montpelier’s potential as a global center of excellence for teaching and promoting democracy and reconciliation by exploring the full history of the place where James Madison conceived the Constitution.

Montpelier is laying the groundwork for a more meaningful visitor experience by interpreting more of its rarely explored landscape to the public and introducing state-of-the art digital storytelling. “All of Montpelier's 2,650 acres are open to the public,” French noted. “What is new is our commitment to telling the stories that this vast landscape conceals. ... One example is the East Woods tour that began in the summer of 2022,” he said. “For the first time ever, Montpelier tells the fascinating and painful story of this important site of labor, giving the public an opportunity to see the evidence of ingenuity of the enslaved people at Montpelier. Going forward we will use state of the art technology, such as Augmented Reality, to give people even easier and richer access to those stories.” Memorialization: Montpelier and its partners hope to create a memorial to honor and make more visible the “Invisible Founders,” people enslaved at Montpelier and across the nation “whose stories and contributions to building America have yet to be told,” French said. Montpelier is the final resting place for over 300 American men, women and children held in bondage by the Madison family for more than 140 years.

Not everyone admires how Montpelier now shares its governance with the site’s descendant community, French said.

“Not everyone wants to advance from the status quo,” he said. “Those who resent this change have attacked our credibility and our patriotism.”

Last year, conservative groups – including the Heritage Foundation think tank and the New York Post – criticized the foundation’s new direction.

“Our faith remains steadfast that the most representative, inclusive, and proficient leadership ever at the helm of Montpelier will lead to this institution being a source of inspiration for the conversations our country needs to have to remain a rich and vibrant democracy,” French said.

Administered by its nonprofit foundation, Montpelier is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site. Details are available at www.montpelier.org.