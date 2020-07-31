Charlottesville police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Monticello Road convenience store late Thursday.

Police officers were called to the store in the 1800 block of Monticello road around 10:38 p.m. Thursday. They said a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a green jacket and a gun robbed the clerk before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

