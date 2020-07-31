Charlottesville police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Monticello Road convenience store late Thursday.
Police officers were called to the store in the 1800 block of Monticello road around 10:38 p.m. Thursday. They said a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a green jacket and a gun robbed the clerk before running away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.