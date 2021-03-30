Monticello and UVa announce winner of Architecture Medal

Contemporary architect Francis Kéré, known for using sustainable materials and construction methods while incorporating a sense of locality and community in his designs, has been named the winner of the 2021 Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal in Architecture.

The award is one of four typically presented in observance of Jefferson’s April 13 birthday. The presentations usually include a formal dinner at Monticello, a medal presentation at the University of Virginia and public talks by the medalists.

Because of the pandemic, officials with the school and the organization will present the award during a virtual event. Medals for architecture, law, citizen leadership and global innovation will be announced later.

“Although circumstances preclude a traditional in-person celebration, they do not diminish our admiration for Kéré’s innovative work and invaluable contributions not only to the field of architecture, but to our society as a whole,” UVa President Jim Ryan said in a statement.