Missing Charlottesville woman found safe
A 29-year-old Charlottesville woman reported missing last week was found safe Monday morning, according to city police.

Police had asked for the community’s help in finding Amy Elizabeth Hillman, who was last seen at about noon Tuesday walking in the 1200 block of Cherry Avenue. She was reported missing the next day.

Police indicated on Monday that she was found and is safe, but did not release more details of where or how she was found. Local social justice advocates had planned a Monday morning search for Hillman.

