Miller Center panelists reflect on George H.W Bush's legacy as a statesman

A panel of White House insiders and journalists discussed the complicated legacy of George H.W. Bush’s foreign policy work during a Wednesday digital discussion.
Hosted by the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, the discussion followed the Tuesday premiere of the Bush-focused documentary “Statecraft: The Bush 41 Team.” Co-produced by the Miller Center and VPM public TV, the film considers Bush's foreign policy legacy via his Presidential Oral History, the historical record and accounts from advisers.
The discussion Wednesday — which was moderated by former White House Correspondent Ann Compton — featured a robust group of experts, including: Robert Zoellick, Bush 41 White House deputy chief of staff; Philip Zelikow, National Security Council staff member; Barbara Perry, Miller Center Director of Presidential Studies; and New Yorker journalist Susan Glasser.
Acknowledging Zoellick and Zelikow’s hands-on experience with “statecraft,” Perry defined the term for the audience, helping illuminate an important aspect of Bush’s presidency.
“It's really a very simple definition, very pithy: the skillful management of the affairs of state, which would be foreign policy, of course, and defense policy, but it went a little bit further and by watching this film have learned to put some flesh on those bones and say that it’s also deliberative,” Perry said. “It's discipline — it obviously involves diplomacy, it involves the big picture if it's done well and skillfully managed.”
Reflecting on his experience working for Bush, Zoellick said the then-president was a master of managing foreign alliances and benefited from a unique relationship with James Baker, the then-Secretary of State.
“One thing that may or may not come through in that documentary fully is that while President Bush was a gentleman he was also fiercely competitive, which was the result of a combination of prudence and restlessness,” Zoellick said. “And then the question was: How did this get operationalized? One has to understand the Baker relationship as the operational art diplomacy with this president.”
Though the documentary examined threats to democracy elsewhere in the world during Bush’s presidency, it did not depict threats to U.S. democracy, which prompted one viewer pose the question to the panel whether that threat is present today.
Zelikow said that democracy is being threatened in the United States in part because of the scale of current global crises, which challenge any existing form of government. Of the last five major global crises, only the most recent fall of the Soviet Union ended peacefully during Bush’s presidency, he said, and thus it is important to examine how that happened.
“In America, in China, all through the world, people are questioning their systems of government ad in the midst of an economic crisis,” Zelikow said. “And meanwhile, we have rising military tensions, all the more reason to think about statecraft.”
Glasser, who lived in Russia during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initial rise to power, said that the leader’s view that victor's terms were imposed upon Russia are contrary to the efforts then being made by Bush to establish long-term peace during the fall of the Soviet Union.
“President Bush and Secretary Baker were animated by a desire not to spike the football, as Bush often would say,” Glasser said. “In fact, he came under enormous heat from journalists because even when the wall fell on that incredible day in 1989, he seemed almost determined to rain on the parade when the rest of the world was literally dancing.”
Though the conversation often took dark turns as panelists examined the difficult state the world is in currently, Perry ended the panel by highlighting the important role that statecraft has on addressing and combating a global crisis.
“If we pick the right leaders and they engage in statecraft I think that we’ll come out in a positive light, but it’s not a given,” she said.
Statecraft: The Bush 41 Team is available to stream for the rest of the month on the PBS website.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.