Miller Center panelists reflect on George H.W Bush's legacy as a statesman

Reflecting on his experience working for Bush, Zoellick said the then-president was a master of managing foreign alliances and benefited from a unique relationship with James Baker, the then-Secretary of State.

“One thing that may or may not come through in that documentary fully is that while President Bush was a gentleman he was also fiercely competitive, which was the result of a combination of prudence and restlessness,” Zoellick said. “And then the question was: How did this get operationalized? One has to understand the Baker relationship as the operational art diplomacy with this president.”

Though the documentary examined threats to democracy elsewhere in the world during Bush’s presidency, it did not depict threats to U.S. democracy, which prompted one viewer pose the question to the panel whether that threat is present today.

Zelikow said that democracy is being threatened in the United States in part because of the scale of current global crises, which challenge any existing form of government. Of the last five major global crises, only the most recent fall of the Soviet Union ended peacefully during Bush’s presidency, he said, and thus it is important to examine how that happened.