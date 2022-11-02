 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Middle-schoolers trek to UVa before writing contest

  • 0
College Students for a Day (copy)

Seventh graders from Leslie H. Walton Middle School took a field trip to the University of Virginia for an educational tour that wrapped with relaxation at the Rotunda and a game of tag on the UVa Lawn. 

 Sydney Shuler

Seventh graders from Leslie H. Walton Middle School took a field trip to the University of Virginia for an educational tour that wrapped with relaxation at the Rotunda and a game of tag on the UVa Lawn.

The trip was a precursor to a visit to UVa's Fralin Museum of Art to begin the annual Writer's Eye competition. The annual contest encourages sixth and seventh graders to choose a piece of art from the museum and write an original piece about their choice.

The Fralin website says the friendly competition is designed to inspire students' creativity through poetry and prose.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Horrible or hilarious? Raccoons attack animatronic witch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert