Middle-schoolers trek to UVa before writing contest

Seventh graders from Leslie H. Walton Middle School took a field trip to the University of Virginia for an educational tour that wrapped with relaxation at the Rotunda and a game of tag on the UVa Lawn.

The trip was a precursor to a visit to UVa's Fralin Museum of Art to begin the annual Writer's Eye competition. The annual contest encourages sixth and seventh graders to choose a piece of art from the museum and write an original piece about their choice.

The Fralin website says the friendly competition is designed to inspire students' creativity through poetry and prose.