Students in Charlottesville who will attend a historically Black college or university next year can apply for a McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Scholarship worth up to $15,000.

The scholarships are open to current and incoming students, McDonald’s said in a statement.

Awards also include a yearlong subscription to Alkeme, a Black-owned streaming platform that provides therapist and wellbeing courses.

With Alkeme, “students will be able to access curated customized content and resources that center the HBCU experience and empower students to achieve their personal goals,” McDonald's said in its statement.

The scholarships are part of a partnership between McDonald’s USA and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a nonprofit organization that supports nearly 300,000 students attending 47 public historically black colleges and universities, medical schools and law schools. More than $1 million will be awarded in scholarships, according to McDonald’s.

The deadline to apply is March 27. Requirements include being a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, being 18 years of age, enrollment in a historically Black college or university during the 2023-2024 academic year, having a grade point average of at least 2.7 and demonstrating financial need.

Those interested can apply online at tmcf.org.

Winners will be announced this summer.