Mary Coleman works to end generational poverty by helping the entire family

Coleman, the mother of seven children and grandmother to six, said she’s a mom to her core and wants to affirm mothers. She said she loves defending mothers and motherhood.

“I know every mother, no matter her income status, loves her children and wants what's best for them, but low income women are often characterized as not that,” she said. “And that's not right. It's not fair. It's incorrect. Because I see it every day. I see how hard they're trying. I see how much they hate having to ask for help. And how much they wish they had job opportunities, but doors keep getting shut on them.”

In her role with City of Promise, she’s helping to open doors for the mothers and their children.

Before City of Promise, she worked as the development director for the Covenant School and Woodberry Forest School where she and her family lived for 23 years. Her husband, Joe, was an administrator at Woodberry Forest, eventually becoming Dean of Students.

Coleman said she always knew that she would end up devoting herself to helping low-income people toward the end of her career.