Martha Jefferson Hospital gets COVID vaccine; UVa expects doses Tuesday

The vaccine is expected to be available to the general public by early summer as manufacturing of the shots increases.

“The vaccines we’re getting in now, and those in January and February, will be made available for those in the first phase,” Morin said. “We expect late in the first quarter or early in the second of 2021 is when the vaccine will be widely available to the public.”

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will be responsible for getting vaccines to the public when the time comes. That time is not now.

“We have not received any vaccine yet,” said Kathryn Goodman, TJHD spokeswoman. “Long-term care facilities will get their vaccines directly, as they will be administered through contracts with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. They will likely get vaccines over the next few weeks. We are preparing for when we will receive the vaccine, which is still to be determined but in the near future.”

Both Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the UVa Medical Center routinely provide other vaccinations for staff members and will use the current organizational structure to get the COVID inoculations into employees’ arms.