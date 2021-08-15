Marking 40 years, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank continues to evolve to meet changing needs

Since opening its doors 40 years ago, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has evolved and sought to move its relationship with the people it serves from a transactional one to a transformative one.

For Joe Kreiter, who works with food pantries in the Charlottesville area and surrounding counties, that includes providing more-nutritious food, ensuring community members have access to other resources that they need, such as health care, and advocating for long-term solutions to address food insecurity.

“We’re finding that relationship-building is really the key to implementing strong programs that really meet people’s needs,” he said, adding that that means providing culturally appropriate food or options that match people’s dietary requirements.

“But so this deep relational work takes a lot of time, and it takes a lot of energy and being in rooms and working with folks who maybe you might not normally look to work with.”

As part of that evolution, the food bank’s focus has shifted from how many pounds of food go out the door to the nutritional quality of the food in an effort to ensure people have access to life-sustaining meals. The food bank also has become more intentional in its distribution efforts as it seeks to reduce disparities in access to healthful foods.