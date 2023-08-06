"All the concrete work is now complete, and they're putting the traffic coating on the top deck," project manager Stewart Harding told the Daily Progress.

Since late March, Harding has been overseeing a $431,644 maintenance project by Eastern Waterproofing & Restoration of Virginia LLC to maintain the 473-space city-owned Market Street Parking Garage in downtown Charlottesville. Workers have repaired and coated all four parking levels of the 48-year-old, mixed-use structure which also includes a post office, the CitySpace meeting area and restaurant and retail slots.

Besides some minor brick repairs and the installation of four new top-deck drains, Harding said that all that remains is to finish coating and striping the top deck. Weather permitting, he said, that work could be complete by next Friday.

"The garage will essentially be fully operational once the striping's done," said Harding.