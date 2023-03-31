Traveling around and through Charlottesville may prove tricky on Saturday – if you’re not wearing a pair of running shoes.

The Charlottesville Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K are scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Most racers are expected to cross the finish line by 1 p.m., according to organizers.

It’s the 22nd year the race has been run.

And with roughly 1,500 participants in all three races, it is set to be one of the biggest on record, said Dr. Francesca Conte, president of Bad to the Bone Sports, which helps put on the race.

“The race is completely full,” Conte told The Daily Progress on Friday. “This has definitely been our biggest year in a few years, definitely since before the pandemic.”

Conte said the race has undoubtedly had an uptick in registrations this year. Whether that’s a upswing in interest after the worst years of the pandemic and social distancing or something else, Conte said she isn’t sure.

“We've definitely seen an increase,” she said, “but I’m not sure if it’s that it is post-pandemic or what the reason.”

This year, the race will begin and end at Market Street Park in downtown Charlottesville.

For those participating in the full 26.2-mile marathon, the hilly course takes runners down East Water Street and East Market Street toward the Rivanna River. At the river, runners will travel north up the Rivanna River Trail, breaking off of the trail to race through Darden Towe Park as well as the Dunlora and Belvedere neighborhoods before returning downtown to the finish line at Market Street Park.

The half-marathon follows a similar route but heads no farther north than Darden Towe Park.

The 8K, described as rolling as opposed to hilly, reverses course at the first bend along the Rivanna River Trail.

The time limit for the marathon is six hours, according to organizers, and there is a 3 1/2-hour time limit for the half-marathon.

“The course basically goes from Downtown to Riverview Park to Belvedere to Dunlora, those are really the areas that will be impacted,” Conte said, adding that roads will not be shut down during the race and motorists and other pedestrians should use caution in those affected areas.

“The course is NOT a Boston qualifier and is OPEN to traffic,” warns the marathon’s website. “The course is hilly and is about 65% roads and 35% paved bike paths and spectators are limited. … The miles will be marked every 5 miles ONLY. If you are a fan of large crowds and large events, this is not the race for you.”

For more information – including race information, course maps, live tracking and results – visit www.charlottesvillemarathon.com.