The Albemarle County Police Department says they’ve arrested a man who allegedly escaped his ankle monitor while being transported to a University of Virginia hospital in March.

The department said Friday that James Allen Morris, 38, of Albemarle County was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without incident on April 15 after he was located on Crenshaw Court through a tip.

Morris was originally arrested on March 27 for multiple Fluvanna felonies, according to police.

On March 31, he was being held without bond in the regional jail before being moved to a UVa hospital on an ankle monitor. Jail staff said that they received an alert that he had removed the monitor around 4 p.m. and that Morris was gone, according to police.

Albemarle police said that at the time of his arrest, Morris was in possession of a glass smoking pipe and a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

Morris faces charges in multiple jurisdictions, including possession of a schedule I or II drug, felony eluding police and driving on a revoked license.