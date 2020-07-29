One man was found dead in an Albemarle County apartment complex early Wednesday morning and county police investigators said they are treating the death as a homicide.

Officers were called to the Timberland Apartments off of Old Lynchburg Road around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday after a man was discovered dead in an apartment breezeway.

Investigators found evidence at the scene to indicate the man was killed by someone else. They did not indicate how the man was killed, but said they believe it was an isolated incident and no threat exists to the general public.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

Police ask that anyone with information about the man’s death call Detective Philip Giles at (434) 296-5808 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments