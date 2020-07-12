The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death by what was reported as an apparent drowning of a 51-year-old man in Lake Anna.

Preliminary information by witnesses indicated that before they had lost sight of the man, he had been swimming around the islands off Duerson Point, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Identification of the victim is not being released until after notification of next of kin.

No further information was available Sunday night.

