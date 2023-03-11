Charlottesville authorities have confirmed the Albemarle County man arrested last week on multiple “violent felony charges” is a suspect in a Sept. 26 shooting in the city that left two men injured.

The 21-year-old county resident, Taquarius Olando Catoe-Anderson, was arrested last week by Albemarle police and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a Thursday statement from the Albemarle County Police Department.

Catoe-Anderson appeared in Charlottesville General District Court on Thursday via video feed from Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. Presiding Judge Andrew Sneathern refused to grant bail.

The county police’s original statement announcing Catoe-Anderson’s arrest on Thursday did not identify the date or circumstances of his alleged crime, only that the department worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Office in its investigation and that Catoe-Anderson was turned over to the Charlottesville Police Department for booking.

The county police directed all inquiries to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Initially reached for comment on Thursday, the Charlottesville Police Department also said it could provide no further details regarding the date or circumstances of Catoe-Anderson’s alleged crime.

But Charlottesville court and arrest documents obtained by The Daily Progress now confirm that Catoe-Anderson was wanted as a suspect in the shooting at the corner of Ninth and Anderson streets that injured two men in late September.

According to those documents, a shooter fired at the two men around 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 28 while the pair were riding in a Ford Crown Victoria.

At least nine bullet holes were visible on or around the driver’s side door, according to a Daily Progress story from the time.

A neighbor recounted the violence to The Daily Progress at the scene.

“It happened in broad daylight, right when the children were getting home,” said one neighborhood resident, who asked not to be identified by name because her daughter, a Venable Elementary School student, witnessed the violence firsthand.

“First she heard the shots, so she hid behind a car,” said the woman. “Then another car went right by her, driving fast down Ninth Street South, and she saw two people inside it.”

Both men survived and were treated for their injures at University of Virginia Medical Center.

Daily Progress reporter Hawes Spencer contributed to this story.