White Hall District Supervisor Ann Mallek of Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors plans to host a town hall to discuss the county’s 2024 fiscal year budget on Tuesday.
Members of the public will be able to learn, ask questions and provide feedback about Albemarle County’s proposed budget.
The town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Broadus Wood Elementary School at 185 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville.
It'll be the supervisors' second-to-last town hall before the budget is scheduled to be approved in May. Samuel Miller District Supervisor Jim Andrews plans to hold a final town hall on Thursday.