Mail delays wreaking havoc with bill paying

“[It’s] the worst ever! I just had to hand-deliver a rent check to my landlord because the one I sent on [Feb. 1] had yet to arrive. She lives two miles from me,” said Fred Held, of Charlottesville. “Worst part is, all my other bills will be late also, costing me penalty bucks that I don’t have to waste on stupid [stuff] that's not my fault.”

Moore’s staff has heard similar complaints.

“One consumer sent a check to pay a bill two weeks before it was due and it didn’t get there for six weeks,” he said. “Consumers are complaining about companies charging them late fees and companies are complaining about not receiving money they’re owed.”

Moore said the Better Business Bureau does not address issues between businesses and government agencies. For businesses and consumers, he recommends open and frequent communications.

“From 2020 and on into 2021, mail delivery on time has been and continues to be a challenge. That means people paying bills by mail need to keep on top of their bank accounts,” Moore said. “The only way to avoid a problem is if you are monitoring your bank account and when you receive your bills.”

The bureau recommends using online bill paying to assure that payments are made on time.