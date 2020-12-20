Madison students use Santa Fund for virtual learning

In rural Madison County, virtual learning isn’t always easy.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some students need help accessing resources.

That’s where the Santa Fund for Schoolkids comes in, helping children in Central Virginia for the 126th year.

Established in 1894, the fund collects donations to provide vouchers for families to buy shoes, clothing, school supplies, eyeglasses and other essentials for children in need.

Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

“This program is more important than ever. It has certainly been more meaningful to the recipients,” said Celene Pumphrey, administrative manager for Madison County Social Services, who handles the Santa Fund in the county. “We’re grateful for it every year, but never so much as we are now.”

This year, Madison County received a base Santa Fund allocation of $8,000 and plans to serve about 130 children.